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Ukrainian Refugee Described what they had to deal with on the territory of their Homeland. ENGLISH. 041322
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111 views • April 13, 2022
"We woke up in the morning and saw 2 artillery guns deployed in the neighbor's garden. At first, the troops fired forward, and then the shell fire started to be delivered from the rear position, from behind. Those Ukrainian troops that were deployed behind were firing at us. Shells began to explode near our houses and we hurried to leave straight away..."
▫️Ukrainian refugee described what they had to deal with on the territory of their homeland.
▫️Ukrainian refugee described what they had to deal with on the territory of their homeland.
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