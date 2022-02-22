Miles Guo: It was Xi Jinping who issued the order to make Peng Shuai disappear after the Winter Olympics

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2/20/2022 Miles Guo: The master also predicted that a certain top rank CCP cadre would come across numerous unexpected incidents and that he would not have many days left. After that, the Peng Shuai incident occurred. It was Xi Jinping who issued the order to make Peng Shuai disappear after the Winter Olympics