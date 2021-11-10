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DEAGEL PROJECTIONS, REPORT UPDATED AS OF 10-28-21 AND THE GENOCIDE ON THE JEFF RENSE SHOW
Truth or Consequences
Truth or Consequences
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314 views • November 10, 2021
Source: JIM CRENSHAW
Jeff Rense interviews James Karolak - The Deagel Projections Updated On 10-28-21 - The Plan And The Outlook. Other videos you may find interesting:
The unvaxed Proctor and Gamble Employees have a message for you concerning the products you use.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/K1wgsI1qiODL/

BOOSTER 10 TIMES AS POTENT - PELOSI INTO THE SAUCE AGAIN - CHANTS OF BRANDON AT WHITE HOUSE DINNER
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OReFIsEoovTU/

Doctors told NFL quarterback Aaron Rogers it is not possible to get or give covid if vaxxed (Liars)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/pCrptPCJbQ4y/

"It felt like we were at a concert in hell". Were people controlled through the vax and 5G?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tDU0GBQTpiU0/

This lady's period has gone one for 94 days. Bleeding for over 3 months after Moderna vaxx.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fdMVPkkJvI0Y/

Vaccines now ALTERING personalities and was 5G used to caused problems at Astroworld?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7Iq1orL51zt/

Aaron Rogers Green Bay Quarterback - No Vaccine for me - Health should not be political.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Tj6DCTuIjDqi/

So far 13 pilots that we know of have died in flight. How long until a plane goes down?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ojbyi5RbBghD/

Controversial Documentaries That Were Banned - How Dare They Tell The Truth
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2gVurr3GL0RV/

Warning Graphic - Women with a coagulated nose bleed from the vax. Watch at your own risk.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/V93oRlh9X062/

HAUNTED GRAVEYARDS: DEMONIC GRAVE STONES, COLOR & SYMBOL MAGIC, MASON CODES
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9GaTVRcUjOjs/

Forced Organ Harvesting: Tribunal Estimates Organ Trade Worth $1 Billion per year
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uF2aNv2lVASB/

Russ Dizdar passes. Demonic possession is real and he knew it firsthand.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/fRtQT2v7Ooom/

The Alien Invasion Hoax
https://www.bitchute.com/video/W8JBlrEuP7Da/

Crazy Mom Promises To Kill Unvaxed Once Her Kids Can be Vaxxed
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4eDjHDQtW626/

These are the laws they are breaking and what rights they are violating. You need to know these
https://www.bitchute.com/video/S5lqqKKk0FhC/

More on the black eyed babies (Pandemic vaccinated babies)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gjkzHY40LNua/

ARCHONS: THE FORCE BEHIND EVERY GOVERNMENT - This is who the "Deep State or "Shadow Government" is!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a6mOD14kSwEz/

BREAKING: PFIZER ADDS HEART ATTACK MEDICATION TO VACCINE - CHILDREN ARE DROPPING DEAD.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FuOoPNfK1U53/

Former Employee/Whistleblower Says FEMA Will Kill You Humanely. And There Are Two Different Ways!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/a03D2GASWoQ3/

There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/

Hospitals Are Murdering People - A Personal Testimony
https://www.bitchute.com/video/hRPYNLKIo8aH/

Black Eyed Children born to vaccinated Parents, Human and Animal Hybrids and GMO Babies
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U07w1pM5zduw/

Yale Professor Dr. Rische - ''Be Afraid Of The Vaccinated''
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UqbzvozBAB7a/
Keywords
vaccinationsgenocidedepopulationcovidgreat reset
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