Michael Shellenberger: Cancel Culture Is a Movement Led by the Educated Elite
Michael Shellenberger:

Cancel Culture Is a Movement Led by the Educated Elite

Cancel culture is a movement led by the educated elite — not factory workers or grocery baggers demanding censorship; it's PhDs, media professionals, and academics.

Full Post:

https://twitter.com/UngaTheGreat/status/1689032370681221120

free speechmichael shellenbergercensorship industrial complexworldwide censorship

