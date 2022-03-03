Miles Guo: NFSC rescue does not distinguish between races and nations, we neither ask for money or seek any profit, nor expect any returns, but to save all the lives in need in the war zone

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03/02/2022 Miles Guo: The rescue led by the New Federal State of China does not distinguish between races and nations, we neither ask for money or seek any profit, nor expect any returns, the only goal is to save all the lives in need in the war zone