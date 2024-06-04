⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(4 June 2024)

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces continue advancing to the depth of the enemy's defences.

Losses were inflicted on manpower and hardware of the AFU 42nd Mechanised Brigade, 57th Motorised Infantry Brigade, 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 36th Marines Brigade, and 125th Territorial Defence Brigade near Zhovtnevoye, Liptsy, Stariy Saltov, Visokaya Yaruga (Kharkov region).

Three counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 82nd Air Assault Brigade, 71st Jaeger Brigade, and 13rd National Guard Brigade were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 105 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, one Osa SAM combat vehicle, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 28th Mechanised Brigade and 4th Tank Brigade near Stepovaya Novosyolovka and Boguslavka (Kharkov region).

One counter-attack launched by the enemy's assault detachment was repelled near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 400 Ukrainian troops, three armoured personnel carriers, eight motor vehicles, three 152-mm D-20 howitzers, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces improved the tactical situation along the front line and inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 28th, 54th mechanised brigades, 5th Assault Brigade, and 46th Airmobile Brigade near Seversk, Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka, and Ostroye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 470 Ukrainian troops, two infantry fighting vehicles, three motor vehicles, and one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer.

Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces improved the tactical situation and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 47th Mechanised Brigade, 71st Infantry Brigade, 109th Territorial Defence Brigade, and 2nd National Guard Brigade near Sokol, Yevgenovka, Karlovka, and Rozovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Five counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 23rd, 24th, 47th, and 110th mechanised brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 370 Ukrainian troops, four armoured fighting vehicles, two motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 122-mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, two 122-mm D-30 howitzers, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade and 128th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Storozhevoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 130 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and seven motor vehicles.▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 65th Mechanised Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Rabotino and Lobkovoye (Zaporozhye region). The AFU losses amounted to up to 75 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzers, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 152-mm 2A65 Msta-B howitzer, and one Su-25 ground-attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force.

▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 112 areas during the day.

▫️Air defence units shot down 18 U.S.-made HIMARS and Olkha MLRS projectiles, two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, and 41 unmanned aerial vehicles over the past 24 hours.

📊In total, 610 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 25,122 unmanned aerial vehicles, 527 air defence missile systems, 16,247 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,328 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,074 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 22,263 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.