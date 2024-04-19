Patriot Confederation - Kevin Hammer Interview (March 14, 2023)

Every patriot has an obligation to question authority. Those who are honest are not concerned with your watchful vigilance and those with integrity are not concerned with your discernment. Every American is obligated to voice their concerns and stand up for their freedoms and liberties. Ladies and gentlemen, we are the men in the arena, we are the Patriot Confederation! Proudly hosted by John Grosvenor and "Bad Billy" Painter! This week, Kevin Hammer out of New York joins the show. We talk about his "walk away" from the Democrat Party.





The Bearded Patriots

https://thebeardedpatriots.com





"Bad Billy" Painter

https://outlawradioabs.com





John Grosvenor

https://www.truckersunitedforfreedom.com/





Join the Truckers United For Freedom Social Media Community

https://truckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co/sign_up?from=https%3A%2F%2Ftruckers-united-for-freedom.mn.co%2F%3Fautojoin%3D1&space_id=4341435





Kevin Hammer

https://www.facebook.com/SchenectadyConservative





Featured song: "Snowflakes" by Tom MacDonald





Shop Outlaw Radio/The Bearded Patriots Affiliates!





Caravan To Midnight Store

https://ctmstore.com/?ref=psjtkm6fxazt





MyPillow (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypillow.com/outlaw





My Patriot Supply

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6160799.2dbdad





Patriot Cigar Company (Use promo code OUTLAW)

https://www.mypatriotcigars.com/usa/OUTLAW/





We The People Holsters

https://www.avantlink.com/click.php?tt=ml&ti=922389&pw=311353





Tactical Brotherhood

https://www.thetacticalbrotherhood.com/?rfsn=6702437.a73869f&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=6702437.a73869f





Concealed Carry

https://www.concealedcarry.com/?aid=655





Red Pill University Enrollment

https://redpilluniversity.org/ref/162/?campaign=TheBeardedPatriots