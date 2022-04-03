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TruthstreamMedia The Trust Game - Episode 7 Voodoo Volckernomics - the Inflationary Dragon
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32 views • April 03, 2022
TruthstreamMedia The Trust Game - Episode 7 Voodoo Volckernomics - the Inflationary Dragon
Truthstream Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtTskw3z3m4
The Trust Game - Episode 7: “Voodoo Volckernomics & the Inflationary Dragon”
People suffer under high interest rates, as Fed Chair Paul Volcker fights inflation; meanwhile, hints of a “Phoenix” global currency emerge as exuberant markets crack, and a "plunge protection team" works secretly to prop them back up. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
Truthstream Can Be Found Here:
Our Film: TheMindsofMen.net
Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com
Twitter: @TruthstreamNews
Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia
Truthstream Media
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtTskw3z3m4
The Trust Game - Episode 7: “Voodoo Volckernomics & the Inflationary Dragon”
People suffer under high interest rates, as Fed Chair Paul Volcker fights inflation; meanwhile, hints of a “Phoenix” global currency emerge as exuberant markets crack, and a "plunge protection team" works secretly to prop them back up. Full series available right now at https://vimeo.com/ondemand/trustgame/ ... Please help support us on Patreon, read our goals here: https://www.patreon.com/truthstreammedia
Truthstream Can Be Found Here:
Our Film: TheMindsofMen.net
Site: http://TruthstreamMedia.com
Twitter: @TruthstreamNews
Backup Vimeo: Vimeo.com/truthstreammedia
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