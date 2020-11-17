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The Rise in Government Surveillance
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34 views • November 17, 2020
Government surveillance of citizens using CCTV, facial recognition, and mobile phone tracking has shown to be the most effective way of curbing the spread of COVID-19. It may seem reasonable to employ such measures when dealing with something as serious as the novel coronavirus, but have you considered how these systems will continue to be used even after the pandemic has ended?
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