Dr. Paul Anderson - The INCREDIBLE Impacts of Methylene Blue (RESEARCH BACKED)
Methylene blue is making a comeback for boosting mitochondria, memory, and immune health — but not all forms are safe. Dr. A breaks down the risks of industrial vs. medical-grade sources, the importance of proper dosing, and key drug interactions to avoid. A must-watch if you're considering methylene blue for energy, focus, or wellness.
CHAPTERS
00:00 – Methylene Blue: Why the Buzz and the Fear?
00:21 – Why Is It Used Outside of Emergencies?
00:53 – The Oldest Synthetic Drug
01:22 – Industrial vs. Medical Methylene Blue
02:09 – How Methylene Blue Affects Your Mitochondria
03:33 – Redox Reactions and Why Urine Color Changes
05:18 – Emergency Medicine Use: Methemoglobinemia
05:58 – Surgical Uses and Brain Protection
06:44 – Neurological Benefits and DNA Repair
07:23 – Photoactivation and Immune Support
08:11 – Summary of Health Benefits
09:27 – The Purity Problem: Industrial vs. Medical-Grade
09:52 – Genetic Risks and Drug Interactions
10:31 – Dosing Sensitivity and Overstimulation
12:27 – Safety Warning: Contamination in Non-Pharma Sources
13:37 – How to Choose a Safe Source