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JFK and the Prophet Daniels Overspreading of Abominations idols
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22 views • February 24, 2021
The state sponsored faith based fiat currency antichrist central banking religion is the new world order antichrist one world religion, in violation of the 1st amendment that Congress shall not establish a religion in America, Congress established the faith based fiat currency fractional reserve central banking religion anyway and it permeates every aspect of society today, directing virtually all human activity upon the earth via covet means.
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