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NANOBOTS? WHAT IS NANOBOTS THE SMALLEST ROBOTS EVER MADE
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29 views • September 03, 2021
We're looking at several of the smallest robots ever! The largest on the list is the size of an insect, the smallest is the size of a blood cell.
Chapters
0:00 Intro
0:17 Robobee
1:07 Bristlebot
2:15 Millirobot
3:26 Bubblejet
4:55 Microscopic Robots
6:50 MIT Colloid Robots
7:30 Blood cell Robots
Chapters
0:00 Intro
0:17 Robobee
1:07 Bristlebot
2:15 Millirobot
3:26 Bubblejet
4:55 Microscopic Robots
6:50 MIT Colloid Robots
7:30 Blood cell Robots
Keywords
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