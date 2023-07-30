US High School Basketball Feat. Devon Allen (2024 PG/SG)

Presented on US Sports Net By Coachtube!
Featured course:
Villanova Defense
by New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association (NJBCA)
https://bit.ly/3OCRV41
On today's show we
showcase an outstanding PG/SG out of Wade Hampton HS with a solid game
that could be an anchor to your program.
The we get some detailed defensive coaching tips from former Villanova head coach Jay Wright. Enjoy!
Video Credits:
Basketball Recruiting Video - Devon Allen (2024 PG/SG)
Recruiting Highlight Videos by CSM
https://www.youtube.com/@recruiting-highlight-videos
How To Attack Small & Retreat Big Like Villanova Basketball - Jay Wright
CoachTube
https://bit.ly/3OCRV41
The Coolest Sports. The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!
US Sports Radio
http://www.USSportsRadio.net
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.