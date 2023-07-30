US High School Basketball Feat. Devon Allen (2024 PG/SG)

Presented on US Sports Net By Coachtube!

Featured course:

Villanova Defense

by New Jersey Basketball Coaches Association (NJBCA)

https://bit.ly/3OCRV41

On today's show we showcase an outstanding PG/SG out of Wade Hampton HS with a solid game that could be an anchor to your program.

The we get some detailed defensive coaching tips from former Villanova head coach Jay Wright. Enjoy!

Video Credits:

Basketball Recruiting Video - Devon Allen (2024 PG/SG)

Recruiting Highlight Videos by CSM

https://www.youtube.com/@recruiting-highlight-videos

How To Attack Small & Retreat Big Like Villanova Basketball - Jay Wright

CoachTube

https://bit.ly/3OCRV41

The Coolest Sports. The Hottest Talk, Music, And Fun!

US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net