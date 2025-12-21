THIS IS THE REAL NANCY PELOSI 🫥 THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA NEVER SHOWS US

The GREATEST BS Story EVER Told!!!.....

Per Yahoo Finance: December 20th - A New York Post analysis revealed that before first taking office in 1987, Pelosi and her husband reported between $610,000 and $785,000 in stocks in their portfolio — worth $133.7 million today, according to the latest estimates from Quiver Quantitative. That means that Nancy Pelosi made a 16,930%, blasting past 2,300% for the Dow Jones over the same period of 37 years. The New York Post reported that Pelosi netted a 14.5% average annual return, crushing the S&P 500, NASDAQ and Dow Jones performances over those years, around 7% to 9%. Over the past decade alone, Pelosi's portfolio has generated an estimated 838% cumulative return, beating the S&P 500's 256% return by 581% at time of writing. In 2024, her portfolio jumped 70.9% compared to the S&P 500's 24.9% gain. Pelosi's personal net worth has skyrocketed to over $278 million according to Quiver Quant data. These aren't actually Nancy Pelosi's trades directly — her husband Paul Pelosi, a venture capitalist, handles investments for the Pelosi family. Due to the STOCK Act of 2012, members of Congress must publicly disclose their spouse's trades. Despite the ethics debate, these five trades reveal timeless investing principles anyone can apply.





Per Wikipedia: Nancy Patricia Pelosi was born March 26, 1940 and is an American politician who served as the 52nd speaker of the United States House of Representatives from 2007 to 2011 and again from 2019 to 2023. A member of the Democratic Party, she was the first woman elected as U.S. House Speaker and the first woman to lead a major political party in either chamber of Congress, leading the House Democrats from 2003 to 2023. A member of the House since 1987, Pelosi currently represents California's 11th congressional district, which includes most of San Francisco. She is the dean of California's congressional delegation. Pelosi was born and raised in Baltimore, and is the daughter of mayor and congressman Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. She graduated from Trinity College, Washington in 1962 and married businessman Paul Pelosi the next year; the two had met while both were students. They moved to New York City before settling down in San Francisco with their children. Focused on raising her family, Pelosi stepped into politics as a volunteer for the Democratic Party in the 1960s. After years of party work, rising to chair the state party, she was first elected to Congress in a 1987 special election and is now in her 19th term; she is the longest-serving member of California's Congressional delegation. Pelosi steadily rose through the ranks of the House Democratic Caucus to be elected House minority whip in 2001 and elevated to House minority leader a year later, becoming the first woman to hold each of those positions in either chamber of Congress. In the 2006 midterm elections, Pelosi led the Democrats to a majority in the House for the first time in 12 years and was subsequently elected Speaker, becoming the first woman to hold the office. Until Kamala Harris became vice president in 2021, Pelosi was the highest-ranking woman in the presidential line of succession in U.S. history, as the speaker of the House is second in the line of succession. During her first speakership, Pelosi was a major opponent of the Iraq War as well as the Bush administration's attempts to partially privatize Social Security. She participated in the passage of the Obama administration's landmark bills, including the Affordable Care Act, the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009, and the 2010 Tax Relief Act. Pelosi lost the speakership after the Republican Party retook the majority in the 2010 midterm elections, but she retained her role as leader of the House Democrats and became House minority leader for a second time. In the 2018 midterm elections, Democrats regained majority control of the House, and Pelosi was again elected Speaker, becoming the first former speaker to reclaim the gavel since Sam Rayburn in 1955. During her second speaker.





