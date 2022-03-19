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Devolution Part 9 - The Military, Patel Patriot, 20 Aug 2021
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62 views • March 19, 2022
𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐭 9 - 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐲, 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐭, 20 𝐀𝐮𝐠 2021
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-9
Patrick begins reading right away at 0:00:00.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬
"The Joint Chiefs of Staff is the body of the most senior uniformed leaders within the United States Department of Defense. Their primary function is to serve as advisers to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, the Homeland Security Council and the National Security Council on military matters.
"The Joint Chiefs of Staff are nowhere within the Chain of Command. "
https://patelpatriot.substack.com/p/devolution-part-9
Patrick begins reading right away at 0:00:00.
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐟𝐬
"The Joint Chiefs of Staff is the body of the most senior uniformed leaders within the United States Department of Defense. Their primary function is to serve as advisers to the President of the United States, the Secretary of Defense, the Homeland Security Council and the National Security Council on military matters.
"The Joint Chiefs of Staff are nowhere within the Chain of Command. "
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