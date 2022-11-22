Ukraine Update Nov 22, 2022

Major Scott Ritter Update / Idiot US mercenary gives his weird views regarding Nazis. Was he really in combat? Probably just kissing Nazi asses.

⚡️SITREP

◽️In South Donetsk direction, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) units have tried unsuccessfully to counterattack to regain lost areas near Novomikhailovka, Vladimirovka and Pavlovka. The AFU have failed an attempt to attack Russian troops towards Novodarovka. Artillery strikes and the actions of assault groups have halted the AFU units and drove them back to their initial positions. The enemy has suffered casualties of up to 70 personnel. 1 tank, 2 infantry fighting vehicles, 5 armored vehicles and 5 motor vehicles have been destroyed.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, pre-emptive fire from artillery and heavy flamethrower systems at the AFU areas of concentration of manpower has thwarted an attempt by the enemy to attack towards Kuzyomovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

More than 35 Ukrainian servicemen, 2 armored vehicles and 4 pick-up trucks have been eliminated.

◽️In Krasniy Liman direction, the enemy has attempted to attack with 2 company tactical groups towards Golikovo and Chernopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). The enemy has been dispersed by artillery fire at the AFU concentrations areas.

More than 20 Ukrainian servicemen, 3 infantry fighting vehicles and 1 armored vehicle have been destroyed.

💥Operational-Tactical and Army Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralized AFU command posts near Shevchenkovo (Kharkov region), Krasniy Liman (Donetsk People's Republic) and Kamyshevakha and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region), as well as 54 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 124 areas.

💥The AFU sabotage and reconnaissance group has been eliminated, while attempting to cross to the left bank of the Dnepr River near Dneprovskoye (Kherson region).

◽️A warehouse of weapons and military equipment belonging to the AFU has been destroyed near Kramatorsk (Donetsk region).

💥In the course of counter-battery warfare near Pylnaya (Kharkov region), 2 Uragan multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) have been hit in firing positions from which the territory of Belgorod region had been shelled.

💥In addition, 5 unmanned aerial vehicles have been shot down by anti-aircraft defense forces near Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Pokrovskoye and Makeyevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Kakhovka (Kherson region).

◽️ Moreover, 11 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by Uragan and Olkha MLRS have been intercepted near Strelechya (Kharkov region) and Novotroitskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Defense Ministry



