BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Brain jabbed - Graphene Nano Self Assembly - The Greatest Crime On Humanity Ever! [Part 3]
Slawomir Slowianin
Slawomir Slowianin
837 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
96 views • February 22, 2022
Brain jabbed - Graphene Nano Self Assembly - The Greatest Crime On Humanity Ever! [Part 3]

A MUST WATCH

Evidence is mounting by the day, which shows that every make of COVID-19 jab contains graphene oxide and carbon nanotubes. In today's show we present evidence from many independent studies, produced in several different countries, which have carefully examined the contents of the so called vaccines. From this evidence we are confident that the main purpose of recent jabs is not a vaccine. In the show we explain several of the major developments within intra body nano technology, and describe the characteristics of various components that are now in use or have been developed, which could be put inside jabs.

Evidence for the presence of graphene oxide and carbon nanotubes in most of the jabs is very strong.

We cannot say whether nano technologies such as quantum automata, nano antennas or self assembly are present, because the visual evidence that has been suggested by various groups so far, could be explained as salt crystals, however we don't rule out the possibility.

It's important to know about these developments in nano technology, because it is possible to put them inside jabs covertly.

We know that carbon nano tubes can be used for brain modulation, but it is unclear how this could be achieved with the evidence we have seen so far.

More forensic analysis of vaccine vial contents is needed to determine the true function of the jabs.

There is enough evidence here to present to police forces, so that the vaccine centres can be closed down and quarantined, and the perpetrators arrested and sentenced.

PLEASE NOTE : SOME OF THE IMAGES USED IN PARTS 1 & 2 HAVE BEEN TAKEN OUT OF THE PRESENTATION DUE TO THE LIKELYHOOD THAT THEY ONLY SHOW SALT CRYSTALS FORMED FROM SALINE.


source:
https://www.richplanet.net/richp_genre.php?ref=295&;part=1&gen=99
Keywords
plandemiccovidhoaxnomasksheepwearmaskscrimesagainsthumanitycoronavirusiscommoncoldcovid19isnwowakethefuckupfucknewnormal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a &#8220;Trojan Horse&#8221; for Pollutants Across Europe

Study Finds Microplastics in Soil Act as a “Trojan Horse” for Pollutants Across Europe

Iva Greene
South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

South Korea Study Ties Low Vitamin C Intake to Higher Inflammation Risk; Red Bell Peppers Cited as Source

Coco Somers
Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Study Finds Gut Compound Urolithin A May Help Repair Intestinal Lining

Morgan S. Verity
Report Examines 11 Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally

Report Examines 11 Supplements for Lowering Blood Sugar Naturally

Coco Somers
Report Outlines Four Animal-Based Foods Packed With Creatine

Report Outlines Four Animal-Based Foods Packed With Creatine

Coco Somers
Apple Varieties Ranked: Nutrition and Pesticide Residues Compared

Apple Varieties Ranked: Nutrition and Pesticide Residues Compared

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy