© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EL PELIGRO DEL CONDICIONAMIENTO SOCIAL
Follow
0
Share
Report
925 views • April 30, 2021
Cuando tú llevas mascarilla sólo para ser amable, sólo para seguir la corriente, estás adiestrando a la siguiente generación. Y por tanto los controladores, que conocen la naturaleza humana, ellos cuentan contigo para que adiestres a la siguiente generación. Ni siquiera tendrá que haber una Ley o mandato. Así es como están controlando al género humano. Tú estás adiestrando a la siguiente generación. Eres la fuerza que está poniendo en peligro la libertad de todos los demás. Y créeme, no quieres un mundo sin nosotros, ya que somos los únicos que estamos entre ti y la tiranía absoluta.
Subtitulado en español por Pandemónium.
Subtitulado en español por Pandemónium.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.