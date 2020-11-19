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Rex Applegate Episode 2 - Point Shooting
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109 views • November 19, 2020
0:00 Episode 2
0:14 Episode 1 Recap
0:41 Bullseyes
2:33 Where and When
3:18 Point Shooting
4:40 Convulsive Grip
6:10 From the Hip
8:40 Multiple Targets
9:12 One Handed
11:55 Two Handed
13:19 Training Aids
13:56 Grip Ratio
15:04 Ambidextrous
15:34 Stopwatch Obsession
16:43 Killing Men
17:12 Ridiculous Hat
18:32 Excessive Training
19:54 Give Your Left Nut
20:09 Sights Off
20:39 Bonus Footage
21:07 Holster

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Bullseyes Don't Shoot Back
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Kill or Get Killed
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Shooting for Keeps
https://youtu.be/3R0c-3pGkJM

9mm Training Laser
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OSS training videos
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The Evolutionary Psychology Behind Politics
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Social Metaphysics
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Aiming is useless
https://youtu.be/li0rGtXh23I

Applegate Grip Ratio
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1hu-beUUCD7R6LzUtBCla96YAviscQEaqds2Jz_0KjGA/edit?usp=sharing
Keywords
handgunself defenserex applegatepoint shootinginstinctive shooting
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Privacy Policy