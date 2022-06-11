CCP Agitates Traitors to Taiwan: Supporters of Reunification Will Truly Be the Masters of Taiwan

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https://gnews.org/post/pt64a62
06/08/2022 Liu Junchuan, Deputy Director of the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, agitates traitors to Taiwan: Taiwan compatriots who support the reunification of the motherland will truly be the masters of Taiwan