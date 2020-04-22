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EXPOSED MARK STEELE AND THE TRUTH - BE THE RESISTANCE - WWW.SAVEUSNOW.ORG.UK
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92 views • April 22, 2020
The information war continues. No more clapping.
The numbers are growing despite the doctoring of views and throttling by Youtube
We know who is behind the terrorism and we or onto them, they will not succed
Gemma O'Doherty takes on the courts and Police in Ireland
Police need to uphold the law or face up to 14 years imprisonment.
Wearing a uniform will not protect you.
The numbers are growing despite the doctoring of views and throttling by Youtube
We know who is behind the terrorism and we or onto them, they will not succed
Gemma O'Doherty takes on the courts and Police in Ireland
Police need to uphold the law or face up to 14 years imprisonment.
Wearing a uniform will not protect you.
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