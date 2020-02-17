Where Is Any Proof That The US Is Threatened By Some Other Country? What Foriegn Leader Says This?

Pearl Harbor Attack is a lie- It was an agreement made between the US and Seeded Japanese Leaders- America has never been threatened by any other than the mother homelands- 1776, 1812, 1860- 1865 and soon another Civil War in the US, pretty soon- If you are middle-aged to younger then you're going to be in the next civil war somewhere in the US- Stick with my channel, don't miss any of my videos- Watch them all way thru- I have often been a slow starter but finished strong- Subscribe and share some other place to show your friends some love and that you care about them and maybe what they think of my talks- Thank you again, wes