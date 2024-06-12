BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Junk Food, Sweets, and Gut Health Part 2
Compassion With Kim
Compassion With Kim
23 views • 10 months ago

Our book, Courtney's Healing Journey

https://bookshop.org/books/courtney-s-healing-journey-candida-overgrowth-vaccine-injury-heavy-metals-poisoning-and-her-path-to-victory/9780578822051?aid=8732&listref=new-releases-6355c934-7b13-4482-b4cc-ee454f7a1fa7


Courtney's Healing Journey Book Signing June 19-20, 2021. Our book signing is hosted by Ruffles and Rust Expo in Amarillo, Texas. I will be at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex at 401 S. Buchanan. Just $5 at the door...Saturday 9-4 | Sunday 11-4 | 12 & Under Free | Dad's get in FREE on Father's Day! FREE parking at the Civic Center! The show is in the South Exhibit Hall. Not pet friendly. Please leave your fur babies at home. Service dogs welcome. Live Music by Yvonne Perea Saturday 11-1 Sunday 12-2


Thieves Fruit & Veggie Soak | my ID # is 12668940. https://www.youngliving.com/en_us/products/thieves-fruit-veggie-soak


Our probiotic, ProBio5

https://shop.plexusworldwide.com/kimseymour/product/plexus-probio-5

This video was previously recorded on YouTube Jun 10, 2021.

gut healthjunk foodsweets
