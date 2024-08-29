This Disturbing Video Gave Me Chills..

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Has ai and artificial intelligence finally gone too far? This scary and disturbing video shows how far we have come in ai and this disturbing ai video shows artificial intelligence needs to slow down.
Mirrored - MinutesOfHorror
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/