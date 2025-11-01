Building & Growing: Electrical Setup & Garden Beds!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this episode of Occupy the Land, we make strides on our Arizona desert dome build by installing cleats and conduit for outdoor electrical outlets, preparing for patio power and hot tub possibilities. With cooler weather, we resume hyper Adobe earthbag layers, planning windowsills and dome integration. Meanwhile, Donna enriches garden beds with lightweight rabbit manure compost from neighbors and plants heirloom, non-GMO starters sourced from town. We organize the workshop for efficiency, eye a concrete pad expansion, and celebrate the greening desert after rains, balancing construction with food production in our off-grid homestead!