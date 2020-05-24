G2Voice broadcast #193 - The Medical Mafia = FDA, CDC, AMA, and Big Pharma with the DOJ as Executioner! 5-24-20

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
This weeks newsletter: https://g2churchnews.org/591-g2voice-193
https://g2churchbooks.org/All-Three-Volumes-of-%E2%80%98Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE-p203756591
This weeks links: https://www.brighteon.com/9b4fa16a-4ae0-4f51-bb85-67d436a457b9
Imagine, A World Without DIS-EASE Volume Two out! E-Book and Paper back
https://g2churchbooks.org/Volume-Two-of-%E2%80%98Imagine-A-World-Without-DIS-EASE%E2%80%99-ebook-p169039425
Share these links with friends and family…
Free Partial E-Book (ENG, ESP)
https://g2churchbooks.org/Free-partial-ebook-downloads-c31738998
Genesis II Church Documentary (Subtitled in 10 languages): http://quantumleap.is
Genesis II Church Newsletter Subscription: http://genesis2church.is/
Sacraments: https://newg2sacraments.org/
G2Voice Website: https://g2voice.is/
G2Voice Video: www.brighteon.com
Testimonies: www.mmstestimonials.co www.bitchute.com
Protocol videos: G2Church www.bitchute.com
Membership: https://officialg2churchmembership.org/
Colombian Restoration Center!
If anyone wants to come for a 30-day Detox in
Colombia, South America
please Contact us at: [email protected]
or for Spanish [email protected]
Newsletter Signup:
genesis2church.is/newsletter
Para boletines en Español: Iglesiagenesis2.org
Episodios subtitulados en Español: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/iglesiagenesisii
G2Voice Website: G2Voice.is
Upcoming Seminars:
N/A
Contact our Bishop Joseph at: [email protected]
New Book site and New Ebook
https://g2churchbooks.org/
Jim’s Books
https://jimhumble.is/bookstore
MMS Health Recovery Guidebook: http://jimhumble.is/bookstore/mms-health-recovery-guidebook
How to Make MMS: Sodium Chlorite 22.4% (Master Mineral Solution)
https://genesis2church.ch/videos
How to dilute HCL Hydrochloric acid from 35% to 4% and 5%
https://genesis2church.ch/videos
Starting Procedure:
Protocol 1000:
(Daily Protocol Bottle):
Protocol 1000+:
Protocol 2000: https://genesis2church.ch/videos
Protocol 4000:
Spray Bottle Protocol:
MMS Survival Kit:
For Sacramental Products contact us at: [email protected] E-mail
or https://www.g2sacraments.org/
Home video course: https://genesis2church.ch/videocourse
Facebook G2Voice: https://www.facebook.com/G2voice.is/
Facebook Genesis II Church: https://www.facebook.com/GenesisIIChurch/
G2Voice: https://g2voice.is/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/G2Voice1
Sacramental Guidance (English): [email protected]
Orientation Sacramental (Español): [email protected]
Chlorine Dioxide Informational links:
Humans Study https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/6520728
MMSWIKI: http://mmswiki.is/index.php/Main_Page
How Chlorine Dioxide works: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yaBURpoIWSo
G2Voice contact: [email protected]
Support: [email protected]