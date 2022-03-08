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The Last Straw for Russia
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151 views • March 08, 2022
We're lucky that Putin has too much patience. The USSR would have shot down those planes. Do you want someone flying over your house with nuclear bombs? Neither do the Russians. It's obvious the Deep State is pushing for war with Russia. At the very least, a major bluff to keep Russia from having any economic dealings with Europe like the Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
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