We are in the 21st Century EXODUS. God is setting us FREE to serve Him. MAKE GOD GREAT AGAIN!
Faithful Lamb
Published Yesterday

"And the Lord went before them by day in a pillar of a cloud, to lead them the way; and by night in a pillar of fire, to give them light; to go by day and night:" Exodus 13:21

“And your people will rebuild the ancient ruins;
You will raise up and restore the age-old foundations [of buildings that have been laid waste];
You will be called Repairer of the Breach,
Restorer of Streets with Dwellings." Isaiah 58:12

Make God Great Again.

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com 




god jesus christ spirituality christianity religion accept jesus god wins jesus saves obey god insurrection act of 1807 satan loses great army mighty army 21st century exodus make god great again

