patent walkthru 10 mins

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96 views • October 26, 2021
Disclaimer: The information contained here is for educational and entertainment purposes only. Nothing herein is medical or legal advice. You are only encouraged to do your own research.
Every technology is listed in the patent has at least a *next to it, so you can look it up in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine patent. There are ingredients, technologies, methods, studies and research that contribute to the invention involving polynucleotides.
Moderna vaccine patent (Google patent)
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10703789B2/
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Brain -Computer Interface:
*Wireless remote access / wireless communication
*SuperParamagnetic Iron Oxide
*Gold
*Iron oxide
*Self-assemble
*Hydrogel
*Luciferase
*Copper
*Aluminum
Battery Components:
*Lithium
*Nitrate
*Cu2+ / (Copper)
*Zn2+ / (Zinc)
*Mg+ / (Magnesium)
*Potassium
*Platinum
*Palladium
*Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)
Methods, Kits And Machine Learning:
*Teaching
*Self-assembling / (Self-assembled)
*Reprogram
*Mimic
*CRISPR
*Sustained release
*PLGA microspheres
*Microbubbles
*cDNA template
*Induce triple helix formation
*Electrophoresis
Radioactive Ions:
*Strontium 89
*Phosphorous
*Cesium
*Iridium
*Phosphate
*Cobalt
*Yttrium 90
*Samarium 153
*Praseodymium
*Thotrexate
*6- mercaptopurine
*6-thioguanine
*Cytarabine
*5- fluorouracil decarbazine
Alkylating Agents:
*Mechlorethamine
*Thiotepa chlorambucil
*Melphalan
*Carmustine (BSNU)
*Lomustine (CCNU)
*Cyclophosphamide
*Busulfan
*Dibromomannitol
*Streptozotocin
*Mitomycin C
*Cis-dichlorodiamine
*Bleomycin
*Mithramycin
*Anthramycin (AMC)
*fludarabine
Hazardous, Corrosives, Toxins:
*Bisulfite
*Sodium metabisulfite
*Formaldehyde
*Ethylene
*Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-chloride
*Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-phosphate
*Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-acetate
**Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-bromide
Infertility:
*Zn2+ / (Zinc)
*Gluconate
*Arginine
*Glycoproteins
Religious Prohibitions:
*Human Embryonic Kidney
*Human primary foreskin fibroblasts
****Cordycepin / (found on the pdf format only, see US 10,442,756)
*Luciferase
*Stearic Acid
*Lipid nanoparticles / ( LNP)
*Bovine serum
*E coli
*Chimeric / chimera
Other:
*Reduction of innate immune response
*Radiation driven mechanisms
*Pyrimidines and *purines
*Phenylmercuric nitrate
*Luciferin / (see 66.6)
Every technology is listed in the patent has at least a *next to it, so you can look it up in the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine patent. There are ingredients, technologies, methods, studies and research that contribute to the invention involving polynucleotides.
Moderna vaccine patent (Google patent)
https://patents.google.com/patent/US10703789B2/
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Brain -Computer Interface:
*Wireless remote access / wireless communication
*SuperParamagnetic Iron Oxide
*Gold
*Iron oxide
*Self-assemble
*Hydrogel
*Luciferase
*Copper
*Aluminum
Battery Components:
*Lithium
*Nitrate
*Cu2+ / (Copper)
*Zn2+ / (Zinc)
*Mg+ / (Magnesium)
*Potassium
*Platinum
*Palladium
*Ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid (EDTA)
Methods, Kits And Machine Learning:
*Teaching
*Self-assembling / (Self-assembled)
*Reprogram
*Mimic
*CRISPR
*Sustained release
*PLGA microspheres
*Microbubbles
*cDNA template
*Induce triple helix formation
*Electrophoresis
Radioactive Ions:
*Strontium 89
*Phosphorous
*Cesium
*Iridium
*Phosphate
*Cobalt
*Yttrium 90
*Samarium 153
*Praseodymium
*Thotrexate
*6- mercaptopurine
*6-thioguanine
*Cytarabine
*5- fluorouracil decarbazine
Alkylating Agents:
*Mechlorethamine
*Thiotepa chlorambucil
*Melphalan
*Carmustine (BSNU)
*Lomustine (CCNU)
*Cyclophosphamide
*Busulfan
*Dibromomannitol
*Streptozotocin
*Mitomycin C
*Cis-dichlorodiamine
*Bleomycin
*Mithramycin
*Anthramycin (AMC)
*fludarabine
Hazardous, Corrosives, Toxins:
*Bisulfite
*Sodium metabisulfite
*Formaldehyde
*Ethylene
*Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-chloride
*Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-phosphate
*Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-acetate
**Dimethyldioctadecylammonium-bromide
Infertility:
*Zn2+ / (Zinc)
*Gluconate
*Arginine
*Glycoproteins
Religious Prohibitions:
*Human Embryonic Kidney
*Human primary foreskin fibroblasts
****Cordycepin / (found on the pdf format only, see US 10,442,756)
*Luciferase
*Stearic Acid
*Lipid nanoparticles / ( LNP)
*Bovine serum
*E coli
*Chimeric / chimera
Other:
*Reduction of innate immune response
*Radiation driven mechanisms
*Pyrimidines and *purines
*Phenylmercuric nitrate
*Luciferin / (see 66.6)
Keywords
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