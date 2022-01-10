There Were NOT Three Wise Men

In this video we discuss who the wise men were and where did they come from and how many there were. Bethlehem is the place where the Messiah was to be born. Bethlehem means House of Bread, on account of Bethlehem was the place they grew Wheat for the Temple Bread to be offered to God. It is also important to remember Jesus said that He was the Bread of Life. Bethlehem was also the place that through aqueducts supplied water to the Temple in Jerusalem, it is also important to remember Jesus also said He was Living Water. There are so many layers to God's word and the things that took place in the Bible.



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