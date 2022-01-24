© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
New Hampshire Bill to Make Ivermectin OTC - Ivermectin Is Safer Than Tylenol - Dr. Paul Merik
Follow
0
Share
Report
95 views • January 24, 2022
A bill has been introduced in New Hampshire to make Ivermectin an over-the-counter medication. Dr. Paul Merik testified on the safety and efficacy of Ivermectin, stating "Ivermectin is safer than Tylenol". Stay tuned to see if this bill becomes law in New Hampshire.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.