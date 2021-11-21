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WHAT HAS 5G TO DO WITH THE CORONA PANDEMIC?
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111 views • November 21, 2021
WHAT HAS 5G TO DO WITH THE CORONA PANDEMIC?
Mirror. Source
What has 5G to do with the Corona pandemic? https://rumble.com/vpkudz-what-has-5g-to-do-with-the-corona-pandemic.html
Quote: "This video is discussing a rather relevant and plausible connection."
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Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo
Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW
Mirror. Source
What has 5G to do with the Corona pandemic? https://rumble.com/vpkudz-what-has-5g-to-do-with-the-corona-pandemic.html
Quote: "This video is discussing a rather relevant and plausible connection."
-
Oversight needed, US Federal Law Enforcement, disposition matrix, gov. harassment and asset seizure https://is.gd/nTQsa2 ~ Blackb3rry Clu3s on Brighteon https://is.gd/JzGhgi
Dr. David Martin speech at Wise Traditions Conference ~ November 5th 2021 https://is.gd/xRYJYo
Dr. David Martin: COVID treasonous acts ~ Published November 4th 2021 https://is.gd/cUQrBW
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