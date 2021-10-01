1.10.21 The Tipping Point Radio POST ELECTION UPDATE #20: Storm Has Arrived, Insurrection Act Signed

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The intelligent homeless man I met the day of this video (Corey Jordan)... "King Corey Jordan" channel. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-v3iiSvZteuh1L5BY-h4EQ
Lin Wood posted this video, over 2 million views in 24 hrs
https://www.brighteon.com/0c81216d-e2e4-4885-8f33-b8d6a95ce180
The Untold History Channel will be the backup YT channel for "The Tipping Point Radio" due to YT's second attack on this mission. I again got hit with a strike for posting content from another YT channel. We get hit but the others not. YT Jail till Jan 20th
We also added another backup channel on YouTube called "Patriot Streetfighter" here so you can subscribe to that as well.
If I disappear on "The Tipping Point Radio" or "Untold History Channel on YouTube this will be backup #3
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcB2FQ30wmzZIzGCRdW7_bA
Please note that all video content moving forward will be upload to Brighteon and the other channels listed below. We are staying on mission. I will shoot videos and upload there. Will coming up with Livestream solution in meantime
The Patriot Streetfighter information warfare platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us to be added to mailing list. We will be adding an email service so all will get notifications to upcoming online events.
I broadcast live from Revolution.Radio (http://revolution.radio) in STUDIO B every Monday 8-10pm EST as I always do so get here for emerging plan if all other platforms go down.
Donate to Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup
Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6
Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com where you can also access patriotstreetfighter.com for fun items...
Scoll down to icons for Twitter, FB and YT Channel, Brighteon, Bitchute & Rumble
"THE PLAN TO SAVE THE WORLD" by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vagd07-q-the-plan-to-save-the-world-remastered.html
Parler is @ScottMcKay3
Where to find me: Please Follow on these backup channels
Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/samckay3?page=1
Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/TheTippingPointRadio
YT
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnnsAVzVztZZd2voe-EUF0w
Bitchute
https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpointradio
http://revolution.radio/
"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show Mondays 8-10pm EST
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B) Call-in listeners 641-793-7038
War Nuse Tweet
https://twitter.com/warnuse/status/1264006932534353926?s=10