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America: It's Not a Racism Problem, it's a Democrat Problem
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1121 views • June 12, 2021
▶️ In 2020, America's problem isn't RACE, It's truly ONE PARTY (Democrats) problem, that keep pushing this agenda, and dividing America as a whole, after Hundreds of Years of abolishing of slavery, reparations, equal rights for African-AMERICANS. And, the most shocking part is that the DEMOCRATS themselves were the party of slavery and other evils that came after its abolishment. Even to this day, the Democrats use racial issues through government-paid African-American"race hustlers", CIA and FBI shadow government manufactured COINTELPRO divisions between all Americans so that they don't unite together to truly be WE THE PEOPLE, and total control of Democratically-run cities in America that 1) take away gun rights from black (and other minorities) of Americans in those cities to protect themselves and 2) government welfare to keep minorities living off the government dole.
▶️ And although the Republican Party WAS started as an ANTI-SLAVERY party, no one is saying the Republicans (in power) are any LESS of a "militarized police state supporters", or "care about getting rid of the Federal Reserve, revealing 9/11 as an inside job, and ending these evil unconstitutional wars for the CIA and Isr@el1 Z10n1sts", but the Republicans are NOT the party trying to actively divide Americans by race! Yes, we need to GET RID OF ALL POLITICAL PARTIES and do what George Washington stated, to be United as One, but until that happens, we still need to get our FACTS straight about WHO is actively using "race" to divide America.
▶️ And remember: ALL AMERICANS are SLAVES, because the R0thsch1ld Federal Reserve owns our money system and prints fake money to control all of us, no matter our skin color or ethnic group.
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▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
▶️ And although the Republican Party WAS started as an ANTI-SLAVERY party, no one is saying the Republicans (in power) are any LESS of a "militarized police state supporters", or "care about getting rid of the Federal Reserve, revealing 9/11 as an inside job, and ending these evil unconstitutional wars for the CIA and Isr@el1 Z10n1sts", but the Republicans are NOT the party trying to actively divide Americans by race! Yes, we need to GET RID OF ALL POLITICAL PARTIES and do what George Washington stated, to be United as One, but until that happens, we still need to get our FACTS straight about WHO is actively using "race" to divide America.
▶️ And remember: ALL AMERICANS are SLAVES, because the R0thsch1ld Federal Reserve owns our money system and prints fake money to control all of us, no matter our skin color or ethnic group.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
SUPPORT THIS SHOW:
🔴 PAYPAL: paypal.me/libertyordeathshow
🔴 VENMO: venmo.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 PATREON: www.patreon.com/libertyordeathshow
🔴 ANCHOR.FM: anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/support
SOCIAL MEDIA:
▶️ iHeart Radio: https://www.iheart.com/podcast/966-liberty-or-death-show-70981674/
▶️ Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/liberty-or-death-show/
▶️ Youtube: www.youtube.com/channel/UCVPtrjt2P_jB1Cu7SgTwzEA
▶️ Brighteon: www.brighteon.com/channels/libertyordeathshow
▶️ Apple Podcast: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/liberty-or-death-show/id1526361778?at=1l3vwYf
▶️ Google Podcast: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8yZWYwMDVmNC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw==
▶️ Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/1OER0bthwfUzuCmqIn11kM
▶️ Spreaker: www.spreaker.com/show/liberty-or-death-show
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