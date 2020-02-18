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Mark Windows - The Global Agenda Behind the Stop5G Hijack
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35 views • February 18, 2020
5g awareness

Mark Windows from www.windowsontheworld.net goes into the forces behind the hijacking of not just the Stop5G Movement, but other movements and the connection with the Fake Green Agenda, United Nations and Citizen Assemblies.

To support my channel please donate at www.5gawareness.com where you can also get discounts on EMF shielding, clothing, meters, paint, and sleeping bags as well as stay up to date on the latest news and events.
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climate changeglobal warming5ggreencontrolfireemergencybehindstop5gglobal agendamark windowshijackcarbon taxation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy