Mark Windows - The Global Agenda Behind the Stop5G Hijack

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Mark Windows from www.windowsontheworld.net goes into the forces behind the hijacking of not just the Stop5G Movement, but other movements and the connection with the Fake Green Agenda, United Nations and Citizen Assemblies.
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