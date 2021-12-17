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7 Tips to a Successful Investment Deck
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0 view • December 17, 2021
Our 7 tips to a successful investment pitch deck looks at the Hemp OZ Fund, the first and only Industrial Hemp focused Opportunity Zone Fund in the world, investing in Industrial Real Estate and manufacturing in the Hemp Industry.
Hemp OZ Fund is solving the lack of processing infrastructure by providing the expertise and capital to develop #CRE into #Hemp processing factories. The major advantage of the #HempOZfund is being able to multiply investor capital while protecting the principal.
By owning assets in the Hemp Industry growing at a CAGR of 34% and providing investors the only chance to own these assets in a #taxfree growth structure for the next 25 years!
Episode 846 The #TalkingHedge dives into the #OpportunityZoneFund with Katrina Glogowski, Seattle #Attorney & #AngelInvestor...
https://youtu.be/5veh8JUpT8s
#PitchDeck #InvestmentDeck #PitchBook #InvestmentPitch #AlternativeInvestors #CannabisIndustry #AngelInvestors #FamilyOffices #HighNetWorthInvestors #WealthManagers #PrivateBankers #FinancialAdvisors #PrivateEquity #VentureCapital #AssetManagers #fundmanagement #cannabisinvesting #limitedpartners #growthcapital #CBD #VC #Capital #InvestmentBanking
Hemp OZ Fund is solving the lack of processing infrastructure by providing the expertise and capital to develop #CRE into #Hemp processing factories. The major advantage of the #HempOZfund is being able to multiply investor capital while protecting the principal.
By owning assets in the Hemp Industry growing at a CAGR of 34% and providing investors the only chance to own these assets in a #taxfree growth structure for the next 25 years!
Episode 846 The #TalkingHedge dives into the #OpportunityZoneFund with Katrina Glogowski, Seattle #Attorney & #AngelInvestor...
https://youtu.be/5veh8JUpT8s
#PitchDeck #InvestmentDeck #PitchBook #InvestmentPitch #AlternativeInvestors #CannabisIndustry #AngelInvestors #FamilyOffices #HighNetWorthInvestors #WealthManagers #PrivateBankers #FinancialAdvisors #PrivateEquity #VentureCapital #AssetManagers #fundmanagement #cannabisinvesting #limitedpartners #growthcapital #CBD #VC #Capital #InvestmentBanking
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