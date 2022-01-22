Joe Rogan on James O’Keefe: 'He's exposing threats to democracy. He's exposing real live corruption'..

[20.01.2022] Transcript below:• On his recent podcast, Joe Rogan had a fierce reaction to the way James O’Keefe and Project Veritas are regularly defamed by the corporate media.• “He (Tim Pool) had O’Keefe from Project Veritas on the other day. It’s like that guy is ‘the boogie man’ to the left,” Rogan said.• “He’s exposing threats to democracy. He’s exposing real live corruption. He’s exposing real live conspiracies,” Rogan went on to say.• “It’s almost like a cure to the reality of whatever he is exposing. Like you can say “Oh it doesn’t matter because it’s James O’Keefe,” said Rogan before excoriating the manner in which Project Veritas’ report on never-before-seen DARPA documents has been dismissed by certain corporate media entities.[NEW YORK, NEW YORK– January 20, 2022] Joe Rogan did not hold back when discussing Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe on a recent episode of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast. A transcript of the interaction between him and author James Lindsay is belowJOE ROGAN: Tim is anything, he’s a centrist. He’s just a guy who- he’s a fucking, he was like a fucking boots on the ground journalist for Vice.JAMES LINDSAY: Yeah, Yeah he was like all up in Occupy [Occupy Wallstreet]ROGAN: Yeah he was an occupy Wall Street guy.LINDSAY: He was like right there.ROGAN: I know Tim very well he’s not alt right at all. He’ll entertain a conversation with anybody. Like he had O’Keefe from Project Veritas on the other day. It’s like that guy is ‘the boogie man’ to the left.Even if what he’s saying is a f***ing threat, he’s exposing threats to democracy. He’s exposing real live corruption. He’s exposing real live conspiracies. And they’re like “OH NO but it’s Veritas!”They’ve somehow or another decided that an individual can be like- it’s almost like a cure to the reality of whatever he is exposing. Like you can say “oh it doesn’t matter because it’s James O’Keefe.” And you can put that on top of the thing, and it all goes away. It’s WILD.Lindsay: You know, look at this drop that Project Veritas just did- like I don’t know if that thing that they just did with the COVID like panned out or not. But if it did, somebody should probably look into that. You know?ROGAN: What’s fascinating is how it is completely 100% ignored by the left-wing media. Fox is the only people covering it. Even if you think it’s a lie, you have to cover it. It’s a significant issue. We need to get to the bottom of it. Are these documents true? Are they correct?This concerted effort by a group of these people: Francis Collins and Fauci and all these people, to try to demonize these distinguished intellectuals. Oxford, Harvard….LINDSAY: Lots of lunatic extremists, right?ROGAN: Guys who are experts in their field.LINDSAY: Total fringe guys, Oxford. Who’s ever heard of that craphole?ROGAN: It’s so strange. And meanwhile, leftwing media ignores. Ignore. Ignore. It didn’t happen. Didn’t happen.145,772 views Jan 20, 2022Project Veritas1.45M subscribers