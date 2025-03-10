Fighting for Humanity

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation forces released freed prisoner Qutaiba Musallam after serving 25 years of a 35-year sentence. From Talfit, south of Nablus, Musallam was freed as part of the Al-Aqsa Flood deal, in which three Zionists exchanged for 110 Palestinian detainees with long-term and life sentences.
Interview: Qutaiba Musallam, the freed prisoner
Reporting: Faris odeh
Filmed: 02/02/2025
