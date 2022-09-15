The Conditions for CCP’s Death, the Vaccine Disaster Will Break Any Plans of CCP, Eventually They Will Be Ended

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https://gnews.org/post/p1l842f6a
Eventually, the vaccine disaster will destroy everything they planned. CCP is now using the vaccine and Zero covid policy as tool for political fights. But eventually, it will end completely forever