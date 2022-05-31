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False Flag Operations: How Lies Lead to Wars - Daniele Ganser, PhD, Author
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23 views • May 31, 2022
How do our leaders drag us into war? And why?
What is a False Flag Operation?
Was 9/11 a False Flag operation?
How many wars have been started by FFO's?
Learn the startling facts that you didn't know!
My guest is Daniele Ganser, PhD - a Swiss Historian and Peace Researcher. Daniele has published four books on international politics. He publishes his books in German, so he may not be as well known in the US. One of his books is available in English - US Imperium. He has 160,000 followers on YouTube. In his talks he shows how lies lead to wars.
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage
#FalseFlagOperations911 #HowLiesLeadtoWars911 #DanieleGanserPhD911
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What is a False Flag Operation?
Was 9/11 a False Flag operation?
How many wars have been started by FFO's?
Learn the startling facts that you didn't know!
My guest is Daniele Ganser, PhD - a Swiss Historian and Peace Researcher. Daniele has published four books on international politics. He publishes his books in German, so he may not be as well known in the US. One of his books is available in English - US Imperium. He has 160,000 followers on YouTube. In his talks he shows how lies lead to wars.
#richardgage911 #richardgage911:unleashed! #wtc7 #911con #worldtradecenter #richardgage
#FalseFlagOperations911 #HowLiesLeadtoWars911 #DanieleGanserPhD911
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
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