***NOTICE***I've uploaded this video 3 times and the first two times it displayed in my dashboard but not on my channel and showed no views. I uploaded it a third time and it displayed in my dashboard and not on my channel again, but it did show views. So this is the fourth upload to see if it shows up on my channel. It looks like there may be some server issues. My apologies to my subscribers for the dupes, but I want it to display on the channel for new viewers to see. Cheers.This video clip discusses the fact that Covid-19 death statistics are fake.This video clip was created using the following videos:David Ike - The Coronavirus Conspiracy HOW COVID-19 WILL SEIZE YOUR RIGHTS DESTROY OUR ECOMOMYVideo link:This video was taken down by YouTube since it didn't support the official narrative concerning Covid-19.Montana physician Dr. Annie Bukacek discusses how COVID 19 death certificates are being manipulatedVideo link: