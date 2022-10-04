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4/10/2022 Miles Guo: Food has become the most powerful weapon for the CCP to rule the Chinese people. Xi’s pushing mandatory nucleic acid testing kills four birds with one stone: 1) tackle the social collapse brought by the economic and real estate crisis; 2) conduct a “stress test” on the Chinese people; 3) create a “wartime state of emergency” to help Xi stay in power after the 20th Party Congress and invade Taiwan; and 4) let the world experience how Xi suffered when he had nothing to eat. Meanwhile, Xi also wants to take down the US dollar and become a strong man in troubled times