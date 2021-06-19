THEY DON’T WANT YOU TO HEAR THIS (2021)

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And all the men and women merely players;
They have their exits and their entrances;
And one man in his time plays many parts…."
- Shakespeare
Everybody’s in Show Biz
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/06/donald-jeffries/everybodys-in-show-biz/
Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S4L0M9iJ1ps
Everything Inside Me