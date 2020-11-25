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SECESSION or REVOLUTION
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47 views • November 25, 2020
Gather 'round, all ye patriots, and listen to Uncle Sam explain in no uncertain terms the ONLY 2 choices that will be left to the citizenry if the corporate-owned politicians give the nation over to Biden and the terrorist, anti-American Left.
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