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United Network News - Live@5 - New John Hopkins Report, Bupa Questioned, Germany Laugh In USA's Face, 2K Gun's Planted in Ottawa & Texas Sue Meta Plus...
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109 views • February 18, 2022
In the worldwide community of vaccination mandates; when we look at the statistics reported; there are definite concerns. John Hopkins University reports on SARS-CoV-2 deaths before and after the vaccination rollout for each of these countries.
* Deaths before the vaccine push for each of these countries in blue, and after the countries vaccination push in red.
* Bupa confirm their customers have never been insured against any adverse effect from the vaccine. So if the insurance companies won't cover for any damage caused from the vaccine, the damage from the vaccines have already been deemed uninsurable, because the vaccine technology is still experimental....Not a glowing endorsement for mandating mass-world vaccination.
* According to the mainstream media, a war should of begun by now between 'you know who'...The Ukraine crisis has nothing to do with Ukraine. It's to do with Germany and the gas pipeline (Nord Stream 2) which has just connected between Germany and Russia.
* German homes and businesses would benefit from inexpensive energy and Russia would benefit through their economy.
* The US are far from happy and will continue to sabotage the trade agreement EVEN through WAR! Soon Germany will distance themselves from both the dollar and NATO and trade closer with Russia, NOT what 'The World Police' have planned to happen.
* Whistleblower & Hero 'Daniel Beaufort' is a corporal in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. For eight years, his job was protecting the Prime Minister. Yeah, that Trudeau guy. On 14th Feb 2022 it was reported that 2000 fire-arms had been planted in Ottawa to discredit the Freedom Convoy Protests and give the perfect reason to use as a pretext to forcefully remove anybody the Government chooses.
* Facebook owner Meta is sued by Texas for using facial recognition on the population since 2010...All against Texas law and a lawsuit worth billions!
* How many other States, Countries or Continents have the public had their data harvested without knowledge?
HELP FELLOW HUMANITY AND SHARE/RESEARCH HERE:-
[MIRRIORED] From https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/620ecb0497478200194e5357/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-21722
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Catch up with humanities TRUE past and future (here) https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
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ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
* Deaths before the vaccine push for each of these countries in blue, and after the countries vaccination push in red.
* Bupa confirm their customers have never been insured against any adverse effect from the vaccine. So if the insurance companies won't cover for any damage caused from the vaccine, the damage from the vaccines have already been deemed uninsurable, because the vaccine technology is still experimental....Not a glowing endorsement for mandating mass-world vaccination.
* According to the mainstream media, a war should of begun by now between 'you know who'...The Ukraine crisis has nothing to do with Ukraine. It's to do with Germany and the gas pipeline (Nord Stream 2) which has just connected between Germany and Russia.
* German homes and businesses would benefit from inexpensive energy and Russia would benefit through their economy.
* The US are far from happy and will continue to sabotage the trade agreement EVEN through WAR! Soon Germany will distance themselves from both the dollar and NATO and trade closer with Russia, NOT what 'The World Police' have planned to happen.
* Whistleblower & Hero 'Daniel Beaufort' is a corporal in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. For eight years, his job was protecting the Prime Minister. Yeah, that Trudeau guy. On 14th Feb 2022 it was reported that 2000 fire-arms had been planted in Ottawa to discredit the Freedom Convoy Protests and give the perfect reason to use as a pretext to forcefully remove anybody the Government chooses.
* Facebook owner Meta is sued by Texas for using facial recognition on the population since 2010...All against Texas law and a lawsuit worth billions!
* How many other States, Countries or Continents have the public had their data harvested without knowledge?
HELP FELLOW HUMANITY AND SHARE/RESEARCH HERE:-
[MIRRIORED] From https://www.unitednetwork.news/content/detail/620ecb0497478200194e5357/Live@5-with-Steffen-Rowe-21722
GOT TIME TO EXPLORE MORE?
bump LINKS:-
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Unlearning1
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/unlearning1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1351231
Catch up with humanities TRUE past and future (here) https://projectspeak.net/kim-possible
Joining an Assembly is HOW YOU CHANGE THE WORLD. Find your local Assembly HERE: https://pgovsd.agency/assemblies/
The Global Intelligence Agency https://globalintelligence.agency/
Life Force Assurance will provide access to health and wellness treatments, practices, services, protocols, devices, technology, and products to all human beings, globally. This is provided at no cost to all members and there is no cost to become a member. https://ghwc.global/
ABOUT bump:
bump - A collection of videos examining global issues with in-depth analysis. I provide much more than the news of the day. My aim to empower people to explore their world. I bring you views which deserve more news.
I deliver information that is not biased. I am neutral to the core and non-partisan when it comes to the politics of the world. People are tired of biased reportage and bump stands for a worldwide united world.
Please keep discussions on this channel clean and respectful and refrain from using racist or sexist slurs as well as personal insults.
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