Pseudo CDC Data Shows That The Shot Makes You Immortal You Can't Die From Anything

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
srmgin.
Just another example of them doctoring the numbers to come up with impossible scenarios which are highlighted when properly statistically analysed.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/pseudo-cdc-data-shows-that-the-shot-makes-you-immortal-you-quot-can-039-t-quot-die-from-anything_4MKUB6gnyoHf7Ir.html