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SKINWALKER RANCH! Beyond The Headlines! Cryptids, UFOs, Cattle Mutilations, Poltergeists, WormHoles!
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86 views • April 06, 2021
Howdy Everyone! Here is my copy of the amazing "Beyond The Headlines" episode from last night! I've had a terrible time with my new microphone and was UNABLE to get it to work properly for this episode. Truman was very sick on Monday, and I was on the phone with the Vet, while trying to solve my mic issues and it just wasn't my day...
HOWEVER
Thomas suggested a few things and I've been working this AM to continue to try and solve the issue myself, and I've ordered a new cable for my MacBook Pro...so I'm still thinking positive.
TRUMAN IS COMPLETELY RECOVERED TODAY and it's looking like my first attempt to "mirror" the Beyond The Headlines streams, worked out ok.
Skinwalker Ranch: A place that was describe by the Apache and other Native American tribes in the area as forbidden because it was...
"in the PATH of the 'Skinwalker'".
Practically every paranormal activity you can imagine has taken place here in this spot. Is it ONE malevalent entity, or is there a portal to many different dimensions located somewhere on this 500 acres of land, outside of Salt Lake City, Utah?
BEYOND THE HEADLINES: Can be seen every Monday night at 8pm ET on ...
T.R.U. Reporting 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUReporting20/videos
Also...
https://dlive.tv/trureporting
https://rumble.com/TRUreporting
https://www.twitch.tv/trureporting
Https://www.gab.com/trureporting1985
https://thefoxhole.app/trureporting
https://pilled.net/#/profile/106786
You can now FIND ME on GAB TV:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
NEW AFFILIATE: Sovereign Advisors
Sovereignadvisors.net/pages/paris
Additional Affiliates:
snarkycbd.com
redpillliving.com/snarky
WWW.MCALLISTERTVONLINE.COM
HOWEVER
Thomas suggested a few things and I've been working this AM to continue to try and solve the issue myself, and I've ordered a new cable for my MacBook Pro...so I'm still thinking positive.
TRUMAN IS COMPLETELY RECOVERED TODAY and it's looking like my first attempt to "mirror" the Beyond The Headlines streams, worked out ok.
Skinwalker Ranch: A place that was describe by the Apache and other Native American tribes in the area as forbidden because it was...
"in the PATH of the 'Skinwalker'".
Practically every paranormal activity you can imagine has taken place here in this spot. Is it ONE malevalent entity, or is there a portal to many different dimensions located somewhere on this 500 acres of land, outside of Salt Lake City, Utah?
BEYOND THE HEADLINES: Can be seen every Monday night at 8pm ET on ...
T.R.U. Reporting 2.0
https://www.youtube.com/c/TRUReporting20/videos
Also...
https://dlive.tv/trureporting
https://rumble.com/TRUreporting
https://www.twitch.tv/trureporting
Https://www.gab.com/trureporting1985
https://thefoxhole.app/trureporting
https://pilled.net/#/profile/106786
You can now FIND ME on GAB TV:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
NEW AFFILIATE: Sovereign Advisors
Sovereignadvisors.net/pages/paris
Additional Affiliates:
snarkycbd.com
redpillliving.com/snarky
WWW.MCALLISTERTVONLINE.COM
Keywords
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