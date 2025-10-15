A Delicate Peace in the Middle East | News Behind the News

A ceasefire is announced, but is the conflict any closer to being resolved? In this October 2025 update, we look past the initial announcements to the "news behind the news." The Israel-Hamas truce is already showing cracks with new casualties, stalled hostage returns, and a deepening humanitarian crisis as aid is restricted.





This analysis delves into the unresolved core issues that make this ceasefire so fragile:





The internal pressure on Hamas to maintain control.





Israel's strategic response to incomplete hostage returns.





The major sticking points of Gaza's governance and disarmament are still being ignored.





