Government Bad Actor: Police Officer Traps Hotel Guests During Curfew on January 6
Published Yesterday

Expect more bad actors from the government like this incident captured on the night of January 6 during the curfew. This cop actually barred the door and trapped all of the hotel guests while the other cops stood and watched. They held all these people hostage while they decided whether or not to affect mass arrests on ProudBoys and OathKeepers. The decision was made that a manhunt would be more dramatic, with more shock and awe, and would lead to bigger budget increases in many departments and agencies. The curfew was lifted at 6 AM, and the people were allowed to travel back to their homes.
And some people still think police can do no wrong, and you must let them do whatever they want, and that is simply not true.

