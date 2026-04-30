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The WIDE Awakes !! Assassination Attempt Makes Spiritual Manifestation from Daniel 12. Female Rival
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
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This is All becoming Totally Obvious for those with eyes to see and ears to hear.


KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com


Zack Wintz

https://www.youtube.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


Dave Shadow

https://www.youtube.com/@daveshadow584/videos


J Kleck

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1zXL4kHdnLEOIKcgCZjclQ


Jonathan's videos can also be found on these other venues:

The Jonathan Kleck: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384/videos


Odysee (old channel - Zach): https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee (old channel - Cory): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon (new channel, Cory Barbee): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eebrabyroc

Brighteon (old channel): https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

BitChute #2 (new channel, JonathanKleck2): https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Xl82aUH0cP22/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

Twitter - https://twitter.com/JonathanKleck

Jonathan Kleck Uncensored - https://www.jonathankleckuncensored.com/

Keys To The Kingdom Of Heaven - https://www.keystothekingdomofheaven.com/

THE END HAS COME - https://www.thisisitbe4thefire.com/



*************************


To view or download all ofJonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes (new gallery): https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/


KleckFiles

https://www.odysee.com/@kleckfiles:6


Zack Wintz

New Youtube (zach): https://www.odysee.com/@zackwintz4414/videos


The Jonathan Kleck

Odysee - (NEW - Jonathan): https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b


The Jonathan Kleck

https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8


Shared from and subscribe to:

NOW un-O

https://www.youtube.com/@JonathanKleck-u9i

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